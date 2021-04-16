Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Mason City, IA
