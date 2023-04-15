Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.