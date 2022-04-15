Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.