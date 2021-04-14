Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.