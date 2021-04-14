Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods …
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The …
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Generally fair. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's t…