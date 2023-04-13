The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expec…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…