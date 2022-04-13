Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
