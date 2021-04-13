Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA
