Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.