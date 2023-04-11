Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another dangerous day expected in Iowa Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind look likely and strong tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expec…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tod…