Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.