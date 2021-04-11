Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.