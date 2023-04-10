Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.