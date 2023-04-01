Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Mason City, IA
