For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -11 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 13 degrees is today's low. W…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees …