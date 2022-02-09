 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

