Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.69. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.