Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -11 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 13 degrees is today's low. W…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.