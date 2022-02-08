 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

