For the drive home in Mason City: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.38. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -7.21. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16.95. Expect a drastic dr…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted.…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -18.49. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -3.34. We'll see a low temp…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 0F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to s…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.4. -8 …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. 15 degrees is today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipita…