Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.38. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.