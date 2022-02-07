This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
