Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 0.48. A -10-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
