Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low near -15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -12.23. -9 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.