Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

