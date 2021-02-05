 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 0F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -13.05. We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

