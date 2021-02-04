This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -3.6. -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
