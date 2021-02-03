 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Mason City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

