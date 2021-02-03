Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Mason City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.36. We'll see a l…
For the drive home in Mason City: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. S…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.91. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.37. A 10-degree l…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day t…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.88. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness. Low 12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted.…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 11.78. We'll see a l…