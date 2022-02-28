Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

