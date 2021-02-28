For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.08. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
