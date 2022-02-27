 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News