Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.