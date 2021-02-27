Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is to…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It m…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mainly clear skies. Low near 0F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with te…
Mason City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Temp…