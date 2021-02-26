Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.