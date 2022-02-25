For the drive home in Mason City: Clear. Low around 5F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.