Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.