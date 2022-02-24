This evening's outlook for Mason City: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
