Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

