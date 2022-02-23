 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News