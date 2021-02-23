This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
