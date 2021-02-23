 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

