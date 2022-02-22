Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Low -1F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
