Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.