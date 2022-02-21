Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Watching a potential winter storm. Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
