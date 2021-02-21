 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

