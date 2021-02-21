Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
