For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 22-degree low is for…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop …
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix…