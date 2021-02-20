Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.36. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.