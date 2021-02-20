Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.36. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
