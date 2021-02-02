Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 15F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.