Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.