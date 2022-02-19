Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's l…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperat…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 22-degree low is for…