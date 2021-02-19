This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mainly clear skies. Low near 0F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 3.96. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
