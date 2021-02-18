This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16.86. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
