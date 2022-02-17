 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 0F. NW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

