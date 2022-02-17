Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 0F. NW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A -2-degree low is forec…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. Today's forecasted low tempe…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop …
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix…