Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. Low around 0F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 5.3. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

