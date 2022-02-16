This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
