This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -4.17. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
