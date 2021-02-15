 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low -19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

