Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.